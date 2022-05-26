Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Paul Scholes Brands Manchester United Star a 'Disgrace' For His Behaviour This Season

Paul Scholes has called an experienced Manchester United star a "Disgrace" for his behaviour this season.

There are a whole host of players who have been called out for their performances or professionalism this season, but Uruguay international Edinson Cavani was one the former midfielder decided to focus on.

Scholes told The Mirror: “Cavani I think was a disgrace this year, he hardly ever played."

“He pulled out of the Middlesbrough game because he had to travel back from wherever he was." 

"Funnily enough, since that Middlesbrough game I think I heard last night United have won only five out of 18 games or something since then."

Edinson Cavani

“It’s been embarrassing, this manager now needs backing. Who’s going to help him do that? The club upstairs is still a bit of a mess, we don’t really know."

Raphael Varane is another player some have been frustrated with this season to an extent, also suffering from injury issues.

“Do you know what, we go back to last year as well we thought Ronaldo’s coming in, Varane is coming in."

He finished: "You are thinking, ‘yeah, here we go'. Varane’s been disappointing. I think he’s got away with it a little bit. A lot of injuries, hardly played a game.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Edinson Cavani
Quotes

Paul Scholes Brands Manchester United Star a 'Disgrace' For His Behaviour This Season

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Pau Torres
Transfers

Report: Manchester United About To Close A Deal With Villarreal For Their Centre-Back Pau Torres

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Claimed To Be Preparing A New Offer Of 65 Million Euros For Lazio Midfielder

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
James Garner
News

Report: Manchester United Youngster James Garner Receives International Call Up

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
Nordi Mukiele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and PSG Target Nordi Mukiele to Enter Contract Extension Talks with RB Leipzig

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez, Frenkie De Jong, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic All Discussed Internally at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Pau Torres Against Liverpool On UEFA Champions League Semi-finals
Transfers

Pau Torres Open to Manchester United Move says Fabrizio Romano

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Media

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Been Warned By Erik Ten Hag - Captaincy Grants No Special Privileges

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago