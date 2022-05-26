Paul Scholes Brands Manchester United Star a 'Disgrace' For His Behaviour This Season
Paul Scholes has called an experienced Manchester United star a "Disgrace" for his behaviour this season.
There are a whole host of players who have been called out for their performances or professionalism this season, but Uruguay international Edinson Cavani was one the former midfielder decided to focus on.
Scholes told The Mirror: “Cavani I think was a disgrace this year, he hardly ever played."
“He pulled out of the Middlesbrough game because he had to travel back from wherever he was."
"Funnily enough, since that Middlesbrough game I think I heard last night United have won only five out of 18 games or something since then."
“It’s been embarrassing, this manager now needs backing. Who’s going to help him do that? The club upstairs is still a bit of a mess, we don’t really know."
Raphael Varane is another player some have been frustrated with this season to an extent, also suffering from injury issues.
“Do you know what, we go back to last year as well we thought Ronaldo’s coming in, Varane is coming in."
He finished: "You are thinking, ‘yeah, here we go'. Varane’s been disappointing. I think he’s got away with it a little bit. A lot of injuries, hardly played a game.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon