Pep Guardiola Thinks Manchester United Are On The Way Back

Manchester United have undoubtedly improved this season under Erik Ten Hag. From results all the way down to the smallest details in the play style of the side, there are lots of positives to discuss.

Despite losing heavily to their city rivals Manchester City, United have continued to improve following that result. The development of United’s play and their improved results have not gone unnoticed.

In fact, one surprising name to be admiring the improvement of United under Ten Hag is Pep Guardiola. The City boss has spoken about United ahead of this weekend’s game.

The successful Spaniard has alluded to the recent performances from United as an improvement. Speaking about Ten Hag and his side, Guardiola picks out the Chelsea and Sheriff games.

It may come as a surprise to some to hear the City boss speaking of United in such a positive manner. However the incredibly successful manager is not short of praise for teams he genuinely can admire.

Speaking today, the rival manager said; “I have a feeling that United is coming. Finally, United is coming. I saw yesterday (against Sheriff) and Chelsea the first half. I thought I like what I see from United just now.”

