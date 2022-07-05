Skip to main content

Piers Morgan Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Is Sick And Tired Of Manchester United Culture

Piers Morgan has revealed that after speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo, that the striker is said to be ‘sick and tired’ at Manchester United amid rumours of a possible exit this summer.

United are currently unsure on what Ronaldo will do this summer since he asked the club to accept a satisfactory offer for him should one come in this summer. 

Piers has spoken to Ronaldo on a number of occasions and has a decent relationship with the player. The pair have put out a number of interviews as Piers has met the player in person many times. 

ronaldo everton

Piers commented his opinion on Ronaldo’s situation yesterday before todays new report surfaced. 

In a tweet, Piers said;

“Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of United because they don’t share his ferocious ambition & will to win. Especially some of the cocky, lazy younger players whose egos, unlike his, are writing cheques their performances don’t cash.”

Ronaldo wants to play at the highest level, in the UEFA Champions League next season, however United insist that the striker isn’t for sale this summer. 

Piers then followed up on TalkSport on Tuesday, saying;

“I spoke a lot with Cristiano, he is incredibly frustrated with the level of the team and the lack of dedication, enthusiasm and desire to win.

Ronaldo will leave I think, he is tired of that team.”



