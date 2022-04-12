Former Premier League Star Reveals He Could Have Joined Manchester United

Former West Ham United star Dimitri Payet has revealed that he could have joined Manchester United on his exit from the Hammers.

Payet is currently at Marseille and still very much starring but the Frenchman had spent two very fruitful years in London, where he notched up a fair amount of iconic moments.

He also bagged two impressive goals against United during that period.

Payet spoke to RMC Sport in France recently (via The Daily Mail) and he spoke about the decision to leave West Ham back in 2017 and joining Marseille.

He told a show called Le Vestiaire: “I’m not someone who lives with regrets. I made a choice, which was just as much related to football as it was to family, to come back to Marseille.

“There were other clubs, big clubs. There were Manchester United and others. It was a personal and family choice. I think it was the best for me and my family."

During his stay in the Premier League, Payet had played 60 games for the Hammers and he scored 15 goals, while getting 23 assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage