Premier League vs La Liga | Raphael Varane Explains The Differences Between Them

The French International expressed what he thinks about each league and highlighted the main differences between them.

The World Cup Winner had spent 10 years in the Spanish La Liga with Real Madrid prior to his arrival at Manchester United last year.

The 29-year-old has so far participated in 35 games for the Red Devils in all competitions with much success establishing himself in the first team quite fast.

The Centre-back has partnered alongside Lisandro Martinez in the present season making a great duo in the bottom line under the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to an interview by BeanymanSports, the number 19 shared the main differences between the English Premier League EPL and Spanish La Liga LPF, Varane said the PL is a lot faster.

“I think in La Liga teams prepare more in the attacks; it’s very technical. In England, it is faster and more intense.

“There are more counter-attacks, so it’s a different [style of] football. I like both styles, so it’s a different experience for me now.”

The present Raphael Varane is living at Old Trafford is promising and everyone at Manchester United is satisfied with his performances this season.

