PSG President Reveals Plans To Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is a huge fan favourite at Manchester United and as an academy prospect from the city, it has always seemed unlikely that he would leave.

However, the club's lack of success in recent times could put doubt into any top player's mind about the suitability of United for a player looking to win football's biggest trophies, even with the improvement shown this season.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is one who believes the winger could be tempted into leaving, especially with his contract potentially expiring at the end of the season. He has revealed such to Sky Sports (Via United District).

He said: "He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

"We're not hiding it (Interest in Rashford), we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, (In the) summer, why not?

He finished: "Today if he's (Rashford) a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him."

The 25-year-old has scored 101 goals and made a further 61 assists across 322 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. He has impressed in the World Cup so far, with three goals already.

