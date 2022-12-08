Skip to main content
PSG President Reveals Plans To Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

PSG President Reveals Plans To Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed his intent to bring Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to France.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Marcus Rashford is a huge fan favourite at Manchester United and as an academy prospect from the city, it has always seemed unlikely that he would leave.

However, the club's lack of success in recent times could put doubt into any top player's mind about the suitability of United for a player looking to win football's biggest trophies, even with the improvement shown this season.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is one who believes the winger could be tempted into leaving, especially with his contract potentially expiring at the end of the season. He has revealed such to Sky Sports (Via United District).

Marcus Rashford Manchester United

He said: "He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

"We're not hiding it (Interest in Rashford), we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, (In the) summer, why not?

He finished: "Today if he's (Rashford) a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him."

The 25-year-old has scored 101 goals and made a further 61 assists across 322 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. He has impressed in the World Cup so far, with three goals already.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford
Quotes

PSG President Reveals Plans To Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United

By Rhys James
Yann Sommer
Transfers

Manchester United Working On Deal To Sign Yann Sommer

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League
News

Manchester United Yet To Open Contract Talks With David De Gea

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Transfers

Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Wonderkid

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup To Face Cadiz

By Alex Wallace
Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
Transfers

Joao Felix Open To Manchester United Transfer

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Transfers

Chelsea To Plot Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

By Alex Wallace
Goncalo Ramos Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022
Opinions

Manchester United Could Step Up Pursuit Of Goncalo Ramos Following World Cup Hattrick

By Alex Wallace