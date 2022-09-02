Skip to main content

PSV's Coady Gakpo Reveals He Assumed He Would Join Manchester United

PSV star Coady Gakpo Revealed he assumed he would link up with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United before the transfer window ended.
Gakpo was loosely linked with The Red Devils for most of the summer but the rumours started to pick up near the end of the window. 

Some suggested that he was an alternative to Antony, who the club did eventually sign. Other reports said that he would sign if Cristiano Ronaldo left and others reported that United would look to bring him in regardless of other transfers.

However, PSV's top goal scorer of last season will remain with his club at least until January, despite United preferably needing a player who can play as a striker.

He said this to PSV media (Via UtdReport): "Manchester United reported at the start of the window, but quietly. We were kind of waiting for that.

Cody Gakpo

"Then it comes closer and closer and the signals become more positive. Then you think: OK, it could fall that way. Eventually that option faded a bit, only last week.

He finished: "Until last week I thought I would go to United and then I have to choose another club in a week. Then it's not nice for PSV and not for myself either, because it all felt rushed."

Gakpo played 47 games last season in all competitions . In the process, he scored an impressive 21 goals and made 15 assists in total.

