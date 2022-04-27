Pundit Backs Darwin Nunez For Premier League Move Amid Manchester United and Arsenal Links

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has backed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for a move to the Premier League.

Clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked to the 22 year-old, and it is thought a big club will make an offer for him this summer.

Mcmanaman said on HorseRacing.net: “I’ve seen a lot of him this season. I think he needs to improve but he’s certainly got all the right attributes."

"He scored a lovely goal the other evening against Sporting CP and he was impressive against Liverpool and to be honest, it’s probably the most impressive he’s been all season from when I’ve been able to watch."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Uruguayan has scored six goals in 10 Champions League games this season, while getting 25 in 26 in the league.

"I believe he will go for more than £40-50 million. Benfica will want more than that because of all the goals he’s scored."

"Arsenal, Newcastle and even Manchester United will need a centre-forward because Edinson Cavani is set to leave at the end of the season and Cristiano Ronaldo is coming towards the end of his career."

He finished: "If the overall package for the player is doable, say if that’s around €60 million, then I don’t believe it’s much of a risk for a 22-year-old such as him. He looks like a really hungry kid."

