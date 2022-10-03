Pundit Says Declan Rice Should Move To Manchester United Over Liverpool

Manchester United have been linked to Declan Rice for years now, ever since the early days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being in charge at Old Trafford.

However, David Moyes has insisted he values the midfielder very highly and The Hammers' price is one that no club has been willing to pay as of yet.

The England international's contract does not last forever, though, and it is said to expire in the summer of 2024. This means it is likely the London club will likely be willing to sell him for less as the months go on.

Paul Parker, who enjoyed success for The Red Devils in the 1990s, spoke about Rice to My Betting Sites:

“I would say, now for Declan Rice, Man United could be an even better move for him (Than Liverpool) with the way (Erik) ten Hag is doing at the moment

“I think we have to rule out Manchester City, because they’ve got Kalvin Phillips now. Liverpool could be interested in him because they keep talking about their midfield.

He finished: "That (Rice leaving West Ham) is an end-of-the-season deal. That is not going to happen mid-season. Not in a million years. That one ain’t going to work. But I think if you look in the summer, I think that is when that one could happen.”

