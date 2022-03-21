Pundit Defends Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford - 'I Believe He Would Suit Any Team'

Skip to main content
Ex-Liverpool Player Defends Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford - 'I Believe He Would Suit Any Team'

Former West Ham and Liverpool player Glen Johnson has defended the form of Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford - claiming he would "Suit any team".

Rashford has endured a difficult season this time around - getting only four goals and two assists from 19 appearances in the Premier League this season.

However, the ex defender has had good words to say about the England international.

Johnson told Bettingodds.com: “If Marcus Rashford was playing the way he could play then this wouldn’t even be a conversation as he’d be starting for Manchester United every week."

Rashford

Marcus Rashford

There have even been rumours linking him to West Ham in recent times.

"I think he’s a great player. West Ham are a team now that are beginning to knock on the door so in that case everything’s a possibility.”

“I believe Marcus Rashford would suit any team. Any team who gets him is getting a great player as you don’t lose your ability overnight."

He finished: "Imagine him in the Liverpool side - he’d be brilliant but he’d be throttled if he made that choice.”

