Pundit Explains Why Casemiro Hasn't Been Able To Start For Manchester United

Since Casemiro arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid with a huge reputation on his back, the Brazilian has struggled to make it into the starting eleven.

There are no doubts about what the former Sao Paulo is capable of doing as the number 16 has displayed an impressive playstyle on his debut with the Red Devils.

However, for Erik Ten Hag it does not matter how big the 30-year-old's reputation is or where he is coming from as the current Holding Midfielder Scott McTominay has prevented Casemiro from taking his starting spot with great performances in the last games.

Manchester United have seen McTominay as their Defensive Midfielder in the last four victories in a row the OId Trafford side had, according to the Dutch manager, a winning team can not be touched.

According to the pundit Danny Murphy, Casemiro will struggle to make it into the first team after his move from Real Madrid for around 70 million euros, given the great competition he is facing.

The Brazilian has participated in the last three wins coming off the bench when the team needed to secure a result and indeed it worked as Casemiro is a solid player.

Murphy told Talk Sport (via The United Stand): "In the last few games, he's [Scott McTominay] kept Casemiro out of the team.

"I know it's a winning run so he's keeping the team the same, but I think he's been outstanding. His desire to get back into defensive positions and help his defence, the amount of crosses he heads out, the amount of blocks he makes and the amount of runners he tracks, talk about doing a job for the team.

"Talk about putting a shift in. If anyone wants to think negatively about him, go and watch United's last three games and watch him."

"He’d be a nightmare to play against, the way he is at the minute. He looks full of energy, full of confidence. He’s got two ballers around him in Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen who are doing the other stuff.

“At the moment it’s a great problem for Ten Hag and he deserves credit for leaving him in.”

Only time will tell if McTominay can hold Casemiro from taking his spot on the pitch as Erik Ten Hag will not think twice when it is time to replace a player for the good sake of the team.

