Pundit Gives Verdict on Striker's Potential Premier League Return Amid Manchester United Rumours

A pundit has given their verdict on Tammy Abraham returning to the Premier League, while there have been some rumours linking him to Manchester United.

The Englishmen left Chelsea last season after falling out of favour with boss Thomas Tuchel.

Impressively, he has scored 15 goals in 32 matches for Jose Mourinho's Roma this season, while also being responsible for creating a further 4. 

This has lead to rumours of multiple teams being interested in the 24 year-old - including The Red Devils at some stages.

Ex Chelsea player Glen Johnson gave his input on the striker, claiming his initial success in Seria A might not be as impressive as it looks.

Johnson spoke to BettingOdds.com: “I don’t think you can judge him on one season in Serie A. The league looks like it suits him.

"I think it would be a risky one bringing him back to the Premier League so soon."

He finished: "He does however look like a completely different player. Maybe the pennies dropped and he’s improved.”

