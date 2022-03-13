Pundit labels Manchester United Midfielder Scott Mctominay 'Not Good Enough'

Frank McAvennie, former West Ham player, said that Scott Mctominay is not good enough to play for Manchester United.

Following The Red Devils' 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City a week ago, the pundit said he wants to see more aggression from the Scotsman, saying

He told Football Insider: “I don’t want this taken the wrong way because I’m a huge fan of him.”

“I love him but he’s not good enough for Man United. He strolls about the midfield."

“I’m a great fan of his and he’s one of the boys (Roy) Keane picked on and he was dead right."

IMAGO / PA Images

“McTominay was letting City walk all over them. There was absolutely nothing in that midfield."

He used the former United captain as an example: “Keane would have up-ended the guy running with the ball and walked away."

“McTominay is a good player but he just seems to stroll in some games."

“I would like to see him get stuck in a bit more. He needs to show the fans he’s hurting.”

The 25 year-old missed the clash with Spurs due to injury.

