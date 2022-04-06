Skip to main content
Pundit Refuses to Rule Out Manchester United in Premier League Top 4 Race, Spurs and Arsenal Named as Favourites

Pundit Paul Merson has given his thoughts on the Premier League top four race, claiming Manchester United aren't out of it yet.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing season, losing their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, with Ralf Rangnick taking temporary charge until the summer.

Merson: "I don’t think Manchester United are totally out of the top-four race. The Arsenal result at Palace gives them a chance."

"Arsenal and Tottenham have got to play each other, Man Utd have got to play Arsenal, and if results go their way then they are in it."

"I don’t watch them and think 'Wow', which I do with Tottenham at the moment. I watch United and I don’t see it at all. But they’re still in it."

Iheanacho Goal

Leicester City celebrating their recent goal against Manchester United on Saturday

Merson named Tottenham as his frontrunners for Champions League football, due to the quality of striker Harry Kane.

"Spurs are the favourites for top four now. When Harry Kane’s playing like he is, I don’t think too many teams are going to beat them."

"I saw him go to the Etihad and rip Manchester City apart. I saw him rip West Ham apart, I saw him rip Newcastle apart."

"But you take Kane out of the team, top four ain’t happening for Spurs. It’s as simple as that. When he doesn’t turn up at Burnley away, they get beaten."

He finished: "Tottenham are a one-man team and that’s not being disrespectful. He’s the all-round package, and that’s why he’s the best centre-forward in the world, and I’ve said it for a long, long time."

Iheanacho Goal
