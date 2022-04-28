Ralf Rangnick Admits Draw With Chelsea Was 'Lucky' and Praises 'Not Normal' Cristiano Ronaldo

Ralf Rangnick has spoke on Manchester United's draw with Chelsea, calling it a "Lucky" result for his team.

The Red Devils held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo made it level after a Marcos Alonso goal.

Rangnick was impressed with parts of the performance, despite admitting his team rode luck at times.

"Although it was still a lucky draw, we earned it. At times we saw the gap, but they played with their best XI and we had players missing."

"We showed a good reaction in the second half, and it was a great finish from Cristiano Ronaldo. In the first half we had our problems and we needed a few great saves from David de Gea."

"We have problems with defending, not compact enough and not physical enough.

The German boss was particularly impressed with Ronaldo's performance, however.

"Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that. If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team."

