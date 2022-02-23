'I Still Cannot Believe the First Half' - Ralf Rangnick on Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says he could not believe the first half performance from his team, after they drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

After The Red Devils' opponents got the better of them for the majority of the game, the German's side got a draw with a late goal from Anthony Elanga.

"I don't know if I rescued it, but after the first half it could only get better. I still cannot believe what we did in the first half. There wasn't the necessary aggression against the ball."

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We just have to play better than in the first half, I was very disappointed with the first half."

"We were far too apprehensive on the ball. We didn't take any risks. We weren't vertical enough, we just passed it around our own half. The goal came from a deep run from Elanga."

Rangnick praised the winger: "He is playing as though it is a dream come true, it is a joy and fun to watch him play, I wish a few other players would take him as an example and as a role model."

"In the second half we showed in quite a few moments how we have to play. In front of 75,000 at home it will be a different game."

