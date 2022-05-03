Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is Staying at Manchester United: 'As Far As I Know'

Ralf Rangnick has conformed Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Manchester United next season, as far as he knows.

There has been much speculation about whether or not the striker will remain at the club or not, now that Champions League football looks so unlikely.

Ronaldo

Following his teams 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday the players completed a lap of honour, one where the superstar appeared to say: "I'm not finished" while clapping the fans.

Rangnick told Stadium Astro: "I don't think why it should be a wave of goodbye. He's got another year of contract and as far as I know he will be here next season again." 

With these two things in mind, it seems like the 37 year-old is much more likely to remain than it was first thought.

Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag will join the club at the end of the season and will surely have an important say on which players exit the squad, however.

