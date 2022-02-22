Ralf Rangnick on 'Emotional' Diego Simeone, Ahead of Atletico Madrid Vs  Manchester United Champions League Clash

Ralf Rangnick has given his verdict on Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixture.

Simeone was appointed manager of the club in 2011, and has been known for his personality on the touchline.

Rangnick: "He has won trophies with a clear identity, with a recognisable play style. I don't think this has changed in the last years. They (Atletico) are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager."

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

"Diego Simeone is probably one of the best emotional managers in Europe. The style of the way his teams have always performed reflects those emotions that he brings to the team."

He ended: "We need to match the levels of energy and emotion in both games. It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games. I will try to prepare our team for that challenge."

The match will be played on Wednesday, at 8pm GMT.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |