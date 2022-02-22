Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ralf Rangnick on 'Emotional' Diego Simeone, Ahead of Atletico Madrid Vs  Manchester United Champions League Clash

Ralf Rangnick has given his verdict on Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixture.

Simeone was appointed manager of the club in 2011, and has been known for his personality on the touchline.

Rangnick: "He has won trophies with a clear identity, with a recognisable play style. I don't think this has changed in the last years. They (Atletico) are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager."

Diego Simeone

"Diego Simeone is probably one of the best emotional managers in Europe. The style of the way his teams have always performed reflects those emotions that he brings to the team."

He ended: "We need to match the levels of energy and emotion in both games. It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games. I will try to prepare our team for that challenge."

The match will be played on Wednesday, at 8pm GMT.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Diego Simeone
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick on 'Emotional' Diego Simeone, Ahead of Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester United Champions League Clash

By Rhys James
just now
Harry Maguire Cristiano Ronaldo
News

'It's Not A Positive Moment' - Fabrizio Romano On Feud Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire

By Matt Thielen
14 minutes ago
imago1009683858h
News

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Edinson Cavani Will Miss Manchester United Game Against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace
22 minutes ago
Fred
News

Report: Manchester United Duo Set to be Rewarded With New Contracts This Summer, With Two Others to Leave for a Fee

By Rhys James
35 minutes ago
Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Match Day

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Team News | Champions League | UCL

By Neil Andrew
35 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Report: Manchester United Have 'No Intention' of Offering Ralf Rangnick Permanent Manager Job

By Rhys James
1 hour ago
Paul Pogba
News

Report: Real Madrid Will Not Move For Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By James Ridge
1 hour ago
Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Possibly Out of the Race to Sign Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona Target Aurelien Tchouameni

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago