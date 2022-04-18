Ralf Rangnick Gives Injury Update Ahead of Liverpool Vs Manchester United
Ralf Rangnick has given an injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United.
There are several players who missed The Red Devils game against Norwich City due to injury, including the likes of Scott Mctominay, Fred, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane.
The latter is back in training according to the German boss, with the situation regarding the others remaining the same.
Rangnick: “He (Varane) was with training with the team, he was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches. With regard to the injured players, it's the same situation.”
Bruno Fernandes was reportedly involved in a car crash this morning, but Rangnick confirmed he did not suffer any injuries that would keep him out for Tuesday's game or for training.
“Yes, he (Fernandes) was training with the team obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington. As far as I know, no one was injured. He was ok and he'll be ok for tomorrow.”
