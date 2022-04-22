Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ralf Rangnick Gives Verdict on Manchester United's 'Very Good Choice' in Appointing Erik Ten Hag

Ralf Rangnick has given his verdict on Manchester United's appointment of Erik Ten Hag, who he called a "Very good choice".

It was announced yesterday that the Dutchman will take over The Red Devils from the end of the season.

Rangnick, interim manager until then, will take up a consultancy role when he steps down.

The German boss had this to say on the news: "We don't know each other in person, we haven't met as yet in person."

As well as being Ajax manager, Ten Hag was also a coach under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

"From what I've seen him do at Bayern Munich when he was the Under-23 coach and Ajax now."

ten hag

"I like his football and I'm pretty positive that with a full pre-season, with having the chance to build and mould his own staff, also a new team, which is obvious, we will have a new team."

"With a full pre-season, I am pretty sure we will see a different team and improvement on the pitch."

"I knew that Erik was one of the candidates the board spoke to and obviously I told them, at least from what I had seen and knew from people who had worked with Erik, that I think he would be a good choice and I still believe he will be a very good choice."

He finished: "All of the other things we haven't had time to speak about."

ten hag
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Gives Verdict on Manchester United's 'Very Good Choice' in Appointing Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys Jamesjust now
pogba
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Indicates Paul Pogba Has Played His Last Game For Manchester United

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Varane
News

Cristiano Ronaldo, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane Available to Face Arsenal

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Antony
News

Report: Price Tag of Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Target Revealed as Speculation Mounts

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Antony Wants to Make Next Step in his Career

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Start Working on a Deal For Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
News

Report: Manchester United Linked With Move For 22 y/o Serie A Ace

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Tammy Abraham
Quotes

Pundit Gives Verdict on Striker's Potential Premier League Return Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James3 hours ago