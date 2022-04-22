Ralf Rangnick Gives Verdict on Manchester United's 'Very Good Choice' in Appointing Erik Ten Hag

Ralf Rangnick has given his verdict on Manchester United's appointment of Erik Ten Hag, who he called a "Very good choice".

It was announced yesterday that the Dutchman will take over The Red Devils from the end of the season.

Rangnick, interim manager until then, will take up a consultancy role when he steps down.

The German boss had this to say on the news: "We don't know each other in person, we haven't met as yet in person."

As well as being Ajax manager, Ten Hag was also a coach under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

"From what I've seen him do at Bayern Munich when he was the Under-23 coach and Ajax now."

IMAGO / Pro Shots

"I like his football and I'm pretty positive that with a full pre-season, with having the chance to build and mould his own staff, also a new team, which is obvious, we will have a new team."

"With a full pre-season, I am pretty sure we will see a different team and improvement on the pitch."

"I knew that Erik was one of the candidates the board spoke to and obviously I told them, at least from what I had seen and knew from people who had worked with Erik, that I think he would be a good choice and I still believe he will be a very good choice."

He finished: "All of the other things we haven't had time to speak about."