Ralf Rangnick Indicates Manchester United Should Change The Way They Pick Captains Amid Harry Maguire Struggles

Ralf Rangnick has indicated Manchester United should change they way they pick captains, amid Harry Maguire's struggles while wearing the armband.

The Englishman has endured a difficult season for the Red Devils with form, and it has only been made harder given the fact he is considered the team leader.

It is unknown exactly how the club decided on their captain, it is thought that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the decision when former skipper Ashley Young left the club, though.

The German boss was asked about a change of captaincy this summer: "I understand your question, but again I think it doesn’t make sense because you don’t know which kind of players will be here, what the group will look like."

IMAGO / PA Images

"I can only tell what I have done in the past when I was the head coach or the manager, because in Germany it’s called ‘match kapitan’, so the captain of the team."

He went onto explain that his captains were always picked by the players, in the past.

"I strongly believe that the captain should be elected by the team because he’s called the team manager, and we always did that."

"We always had a board of four or five players, we called it the ‘spielkapitan’, elected by the players, the player with the highest amount of votes was the team captain at the end."

He finished: "That’s how I did it, I know that not a lot of head coaches do it that way."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon