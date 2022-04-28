Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ralf Rangnick Indicates Manchester United Should Change The Way They Pick Captains Amid Harry Maguire Struggles

Ralf Rangnick has indicated Manchester United should change they way they pick captains, amid Harry Maguire's struggles while wearing the armband.

The Englishman has endured a difficult season for the Red Devils with form, and it has only been made harder given the fact he is considered the team leader.

It is unknown exactly how the club decided on their captain, it is thought that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the decision when former skipper Ashley Young left the club, though.

The German boss was asked about a change of captaincy this summer: "I understand your question, but again I think it doesn’t make sense because you don’t know which kind of players will be here, what the group will look like."

Harry Maguire

"I can only tell what I have done in the past when I was the head coach or the manager, because in Germany it’s called ‘match kapitan’, so the captain of the team."

He went onto explain that his captains were always picked by the players, in the past.

"I strongly believe that the captain should be elected by the team because he’s called the team manager, and we always did that."

"We always had a board of four or five players, we called it the ‘spielkapitan’, elected by the players, the player with the highest amount of votes was the team captain at the end."

He finished: "That’s how I did it, I know that not a lot of head coaches do it that way."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Indicates Manchester United Should Change The Way They Pick Captains Amid Harry Maguire Struggles

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Erik Ten Hag
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Star 'Worried' About Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag Appointment

By Rhys James20 minutes ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Report: Crystal Palace Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Rhys James33 minutes ago
imago1010897930h
News

Manchester United Women's U-21 beat Chelsea Women's U-21 6-2 on Aggregate to Win the FA WSL Academy League Title

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Centre Back Harry Maguire Out For Rest Of The Season Following Injury - Erik Ten Hag Looking For New Centre Back

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Sends Message to Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move

By Rhys James14 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Opinions

Report: It Is Revealed Where Manchester United Would Be Without Cristiano Ronaldo Goals

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire Are Set to Miss Manchester United vs Chelsea

By Rhys James20 hours ago