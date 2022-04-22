Ralf Rangnick Indicates Paul Pogba Has Played His Last Game For Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has indicated Paul Pogba has played his last game for Manchester United.

The midfielder limped off early in the first half of The Red Devils' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday, and the German boss has given an injury update ahead of their game with Arsenal on Saturday.

Pogba's contract runs out in the summer and there are several clubs rumoured to be in for him, such as PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid, it looks highly unlikely he will stay at the club beyond this season.

And now, it looks like the World Cup winner has met an even earlier end to his United career than what he was expecting.

The German boss said: "Paul, as it seems after the scan we did, it's very unlikely he will play until the end of the season."

"The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover. Since the last game is the end of May, I don't think it is very likely he will be able to play again."

