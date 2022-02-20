Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ralf Rangnick On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Showed Maturity"

Ralf Rangnick has given his reaction to the Leeds United win, hailing his "Mature" set of players.

United went into half time winning 2-0, and despite a second half comeback from The Whites, his team won comfortably on paper.

"That was a fantastic game to watch if you were not responsible as a manager for either of the two teams."

"I think (It was a) very good first half. After the first 15 minutes we really had control of the game and could have been three, four nil up, and within two minutes it was a completely different situation and atmosphere in the stadium."

Ralf Rangnick

"I think the first goal (for Leeds) was a little bit lucky for them. I don't think that he (Rodrigo) intended to shoot the ball like he did, but after two minutes it was all of a sudden 2-2 and the five minutes after that was really, very intense."

"I think the team showed maturity. I think we've grown together as a team. I'm not so sure if this would have happened two or three months ago, but it happened today and it was important." 

He ended: "We showed a reaction in the last 20 minutes and in the end we deserved to win." 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Showed Maturity"

By Rhys James
1 minute ago
Sancho
Match Day

Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory

By Alex Wallace
38 minutes ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Quotes

Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed

By Rhys James
45 minutes ago
Elanga
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Fred
Match Day

Watch: Fred Scores To Put Manchester United Ahead Against Leeds United

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Rodrigo Moreno Leeds
Match Day

Watch: Rodrigo Starts Leeds United Comeback Against Manchester United with Freak Cross Goal

By Charlie Webb
1 hour ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Match Day

Watch: Raphinha Levels The Score for Leeds United Against Manchester United

By Charlie Webb
1 hour ago
Bruno Fernandes
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Jadon Sancho Assist

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago