Ralf Rangnick On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Showed Maturity"

Ralf Rangnick has given his reaction to the Leeds United win, hailing his "Mature" set of players.

United went into half time winning 2-0, and despite a second half comeback from The Whites, his team won comfortably on paper.

"That was a fantastic game to watch if you were not responsible as a manager for either of the two teams."

"I think (It was a) very good first half. After the first 15 minutes we really had control of the game and could have been three, four nil up, and within two minutes it was a completely different situation and atmosphere in the stadium."

"I think the first goal (for Leeds) was a little bit lucky for them. I don't think that he (Rodrigo) intended to shoot the ball like he did, but after two minutes it was all of a sudden 2-2 and the five minutes after that was really, very intense."

"I think the team showed maturity. I think we've grown together as a team. I'm not so sure if this would have happened two or three months ago, but it happened today and it was important."

He ended: "We showed a reaction in the last 20 minutes and in the end we deserved to win."

