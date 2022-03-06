Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Praises 'One of the Best in Europe' Erik Ten Hag Amid Manchester United Links

Ralf Rangnick has praised Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, calling him "One of the best in Europe" in a recent interview.

The German interim manager is due to step down at the end of the season and take up  a consultancy role, and Ten Hag is one of the main candidates rumoured to potentially be replacing him.

Rangnick on the next boss: "So far, we've not spoken about that. Not with John Murtough (Director of Football) or anyone else, we've not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I've been here."

"I know my opinion but so far we've not spoken about that." 

He was asked about the Dutchman in particular: ""I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there."

Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

"I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it's obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe."

Rangnick is clearly a fan of Erik Ten Hag, and this only adds fuel to the rumours about him becoming the next Red Devils manager.

