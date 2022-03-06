Ralf Rangnick Reacts to Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United: 'We Have a Long Way to go'

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has gave his reaction to the disappointing derby defeat - admitting his team have a long way to go.

The Red Devils were okay in the first half. But were dominated in the second, and ended up losing by an embarrassing margin.

Rangnick: "It was a very difficult game against one of the best teams in the world. We conceded a fourth in the last minute of the game."

"It is a difficult game that shows we have a long way to go to close that gap."

He highlighted the positives of the first half: "It was working. For us it was clear if we want a chance to win the game we have to do a lot of running.

"You have to be in attacking and hunting mode and we did that in the first half. The third goal killed us off in the end."

"It's difficult, if we attack them very high there is a lot of negative running you need to do. The third goal is a brilliantly taken corner and it is almost impossible to defend that."

"The second half they were the better team and they showed the quality they have. We struggled especially after they scored the third one."

The top four race was dealt a huge blow from a United point of view with the draw against Watford and the heavy defeat today.

"We are fully aware we need to win games. This is one of the most difficult. It is accepting they were the better team today.

The German finished: "But we look ahead to the next games and we need to win the next two home games - they are essential to us."

