'We Need to be Sharper in Front of Goal' Ralf Ragnick Reacts to Manchester United 0-0 Watford

Ralf Rangnick has had his say on Manchester United's goalless draw at Old Trafford against Watford in the Premier League.

United had a number of chances to come away victorious and solidify themselves in the top four battle but couldn't find the net through various efforts from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rangnick has given his thoughts on the performance following the game.

Rangnick said "we need to be sharper in front of goal and can hardly create more chances than we did. A frustrating afternoon."

The German continued to say "it is (frustrating), we did everything other than scoring. Hard to take that result. We were in full control for almost the full game".

United created the chances to win the game by a large margin but failed to find the net. Ronaldo did have the ball in the back of the net at one point but was flagged offside.

Rangnick also said "five massive chances in the first half, three in the second. Sometimes we were unlucky like when Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post but we had one on one opportunities. This is not luck, this is sharpness, efficiency and being clinical".

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage