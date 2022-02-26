Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'We Need to be Sharper in Front of Goal' Ralf Ragnick Reacts to Manchester United 0-0 Watford

Ralf Rangnick has had his say on Manchester United's goalless draw at Old Trafford against Watford in the Premier League.

United had a number of chances to come away victorious and solidify themselves in the top four battle but couldn't find the net through various efforts from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick has given his thoughts on the performance following the game.

Rangnick said "we need to be sharper in front of goal and can hardly create more chances than we did. A frustrating afternoon."

The German continued to say "it is (frustrating), we did everything other than scoring. Hard to take that result. We were in full control for almost the full game".

United created the chances to win the game by a large margin but failed to find the net. Ronaldo did have the ball in the back of the net at one point but was flagged offside.

Rangnick also said "five massive chances in the first half, three in the second. Sometimes we were unlucky like when Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post but we had one on one opportunities. This is not luck, this is sharpness, efficiency and being clinical".

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

imago1010165745h
Quotes

'We Need to be Sharper in Front of Goal' Ralf Ragnick Reacts to Manchester United 0-0 Watford

By Alex Wallace
1 minute ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United 0-0 Watford | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hits the Post

By Alex Wallace
32 minutes ago
imago1010129936h
Match Day

Manchester United v Watford | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Harry Maguire Dropped

By Alex Wallace
3 hours ago
Hakan Calhanoglu
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu

By Rhys James
3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Cristiano Insists He is 'Very Happy' at Manchester United Despite His Goalscoring Woes Amid Interest From Paris St. Germain.

By James Ridge
4 hours ago
Dylan Levitt
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Dylan Levitt on Meeting Sir Alex Ferguson: 'I Spoke to Him When I Was 11'

By Rhys James
6 hours ago
Owen Hargreaves
Transfers

'This Kid Is So Special' - Former Player Urges Manchester United To Sign Bundesliga Sensation, Liverpool Favourites To Win Race

By Neil Andrew
22 hours ago
Antonio Conte
News

Antonio Conte Linked to 'Dream' Manchester United move Amid Spurs Troubles

By Rhys James
Feb 25, 2022