Ralf Rangnick Responds to Manchester United 3-2 Norwich and Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick: 'Defensively, I Was Not Happy At All'

Ralf Rangnick has gave his reaction to Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City - claiming he was "Not happy at all" with the defensive performance from his team.

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick (Watch here) stole the headlines, with a beaitiful free-kick earning the Red Devils the win, but it wasn't all positive.

The United boss said: "We are probably the only team in the league who concede goals like this."

Defensively, I was not happy at all."

"The results elsewhere were good – but it doesn't make sense to look to other results. We need to raise our game."

IMAGO / PA Images

"Quite like against Tottenham, he (Ronaldo) was very crucial today, and the second and the third (goals) were not easy goals, the way he took those two goals was just outstanding."

"Everybody has seen today’s (Liverpool) game and everybody knows what kind of team we are playing on Tuesday."

"If we play like we did today, it will be very difficult to even get a point."

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |