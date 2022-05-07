Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Reveals Three Manchester United Targets The Board Said 'No' to In January

Ralf Rangnick has revealed three Manchester United targets the board said "No" to in January.

After arriving at the club in November, it soon became apparent that a change of manager wasn't enough to turn the club's fortunes around.

In the winter transfer window, United loaned out Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood became unavailable. With Edinson Cavani struggling with injuries, this made the striker position a problem for United.

“I still believe that we should have tried in those 48 hours"

Rangnick revealed his interactions with the board on the matter: "The board (At the time) sees it the same way, they agreed, but they also spoke to the scouting department at the same time."

"Maybe we should have tried to sign a player in these 48 hours since we knew Mason wouldn’t be available and Anthony Martial had already left on loan. But we didn’t."

Ralf Rangnick

“The answer at the time was: ‘No, there is no player on the market that can really help us.’”

He went on to reveal the three targets, all of which have now been snapped up by top clubs.

“There were a few: Díaz who is now at Liverpool, Álvarez who will be at Man City in the summer, Vlahovic who at the time was with Fiorentina."

He finished: “So those are just three of them that come across my mind now. The answer was no and that was it."

By Rhys Jamesjust now
