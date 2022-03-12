Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Reveals He Would Have Left Cristiano Ronaldo on the Bench vs Tottenham if Not For Training Performance

Ralf Rangnick revealed he would have left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench if not for his training performance on Thursday.

The Red Devils beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in the Premier League, with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick making the difference.

Rangnick: "We showed the kind reaction we were due to show after the bad second half at the Etihad."

"The team deserved to win, coming back after two equalising goals in that style was great."

The German coach revealed the story behind Ronaldo starting: "Today it was his best performance, at least since I arrived. He was good in training on Thursday and that is why I decided to start him."

Ronaldo

"Fantastic performance by him but also by the rest of the team. He can do it, but again he can also do it only with the team. A fantastic performance."

"It was not just the three goals today it was also he was part of the team when they were in possession of the ball."

He finished: "It was probably our best performance bearing in mind the quality of the opponents/ It was necessary, we had to win the game and it will give us a boost for our next game."

