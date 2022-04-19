Ralf Rangnick Says a Drastic Manchester United Rebuild is Required Following Liverpool Defeat

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick gave his post match reaction to his team's defeat to Liverpool, saying a "Drastic" rebuild is necessary.

The Red Devils lost 4-0 to their arch rivals, which served as another embarrassing result for the club after a disappointing season.

Ralf Rangnick: “It’s embarrassing, it’s completely disappointing and also humiliating, but we’ve got to accept that they’re six years ahead of us.”

"The first half, we were just not good enough. We did not win any first ball or second balls. We were second best in all relevant areas."

"Second half we changed a centre-back with Jadon Sancho. The first 25 minutes we were better and had pressure on the ball at times. Had two or three moments, but the third goal killed the game off."

IMAGO / PA Images

“The team needs to be rebuilt — it’s clear. I think a game like the one today showed that in a very drastic way that this rebuild is necessary.”

The result dealt a blow to United's top four hopes, while Liverpool's title ambitions were strengthened.

"We just have to accept they (Liverpool) are six years ahead of us. When you compare that squad that Liverpool has with the one Jürgen inherited when he came six years ago."

He finished: "This is the sad truth right now, but this is what we have to accept."

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |