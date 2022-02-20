Skip to main content
'I Don't Really Know' - Ralf Rangnick's Shocking Truth About Manchester United's Role For Darren Fletcher

Ralf Rangnick has shockingly revealed that he doesn't know Darren Fletcher's role at Manchester United, despite him having the title of technical director of the club.

Manchester United's problems run right through the club, but when they decided to bring in Ralf Rangnick to make changes, there was a glimmer of hope for the fanbase in the future of the club.

However, that hope slowly began to slip away, as leaks continue to reveal the poor running of the club and disconnections within the dressing room. The state of Manchester United has become public knowledge. 

Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick

The German boss is known to have a role much higher in the club to guide clubs in the right direction. Rangnick was signed as an interim manager with the hope to go into his regular role in the summer at the club as it looks to become the force it once used to be. 

Unfortunately for the Manchester United fans, it doesn't seem to be going the way they are hoping for. With signs already suggesting the lack of power, he will be given suggests that things will not be changing. In his press conference for the Leeds match, Rangnick made a shocking statement that sums up how the club is at the moment. 

“What is his (Fletcher’s) role in with regard to the club? I don't really know, to be honest. I can only tell you what is happening in training sessions, around training sessions and games. In those areas, it is good to have him on board.”

