Ralf Rangnick Suggests Raphael Varane Could Be Replaced By Victor Lindelöf For Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid

Ralf Rangnick has suggested that he could choose Victor Lindelöf over Raphael Varane for Manchester United's game with Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

Both central defenders have partnered captain Harry Maguire throughout various points of the season, and the manager of the Red Devils has pointed towards the idea of changing again for the Champions League clash.

The German had good things to say about both: “He's very important but with Lindelöf we have also won quite a few games and played well and had few clean sheets."

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Right now, we have top players in the centre defence and it will not be so easy for me to take decision for tomorrow.”

“When Victor came on against Tottenham, he played well. As I said, it's good to have Varane fully fit again."

He finished: "We looked after him and he looked after himself, not playing too early again. Now he seems to be fit on a regular basis.”

