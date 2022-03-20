Ralf Rangnick Urged to Give Cristiano Ronaldo The Manchester United Captaincy Amid Harry Maguire Struggles

Pundit Micah Richards has urged Ralf Rangnick to give Cristiano Ronaldo the Manchester United captains armband, saying "If things aren’t going right, he knows how to deal with it".

The England international has faced intense criticism this season, with his performances decreasing in quality - and it has lead to many questioning his suitability for the armband.

Richards: “I’m not calling for Harry to be stripped of the role completely. Perhaps he could do with having the weight off his shoulders for the rest of this campaign."

"He hasn’t stepped out of line, he shouldn’t be punished. But perspective needs applying to what he is experiencing and the impact it is having on his form.”

“When Ronaldo returned last summer, the one question everyone asked was: ‘Is he going to be captain?'.

He finished: "Hindsight suggests United should have headed it all off and given him the responsibility because, if things aren’t going right, he knows how to deal with it with his big personality.”

