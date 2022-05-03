Ralf Rangnick’s Post Match Thoughts on an Impressive Win

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United defeated Brentford in the final game at Old Trafford in this season's Premier League. Goals scored by Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane sealed the game.

Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani bid farewell to the fans in the stadium as the players initiated a lap of appreciation to the supporter, who stayed with the club through all its trials and troubles.

The German manager felt more control in the game compared to the previous outings: "Defensively, [there was] still a few gaps between the lines, we were not always in shape and in possession, and that’s when they had their moments but in general, I think that was a decisive win. I think we deserved to win because we had more control of the game and more clear chances to score.”

The former Leipzig man praised both Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata's performance in midfield: "I think the fact we played with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic gave us some quality in midfield, plus Cristiano and Bruno. Bruno was also showing improved performance, not only because he scored the goal but also in possession. It was not so easy for them to take the ball away from us."

The manager even showered praise on youngster Anthony Elanga's reading of the game: "He’s only just turned 20 and at Christmas, before I arrived, he had already thought about going on loan somewhere else, and now he’s almost playing regularly for us. I think he’s got a great mentality, he’s a good lad, and he wants to get better in every training session.

"He will hopefully stay in the club for the next couple of years and then improve. There’s still a lot of space for improvement for him technically, tactically, but he wants to learn and that’s the good thing about him."

