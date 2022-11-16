Raphael Varane Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

Manchester United fans have been split on Cristiano Ronaldo after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, where the striker revealed his displeasure with the club, the manager, the owners and much more.

With the World Cup upcoming and then the January transfer window almost straight after, it looks like the superstar has played his last game for the Red Devils after being out of favour this season - starting games on the bench more often than not and missing recent games due to "Illness".

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

His teammate and fellow five-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane has spoken about the interview to Europe 1 (Quotes via The United Journal):

“Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said. We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it.

“What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum. When it's a star like Cristiano Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance.

He finished: “That is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective. What I want is the best for my team so whatever the decision, as a player, we will accept it and give the best of ourselves.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon