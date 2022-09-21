Skip to main content
Raphael Varane Reflects On Manchester United Season So Far

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Raphael Varane Reflects On Manchester United Season So Far

Raphael Varane has reflected on the start to his Manchester United so far in the 22/23 campaign.

Raphael Varane has reflected on his great start to the 22/23 campaign, being a part of a new look Manchester United defence. 

Varane has a new defensive partner, having played alongside Harry Maguire for the majority of games last season. 

However, the Frenchman has now formed a new central defensive partnership alongside United’s new central defender, Lisandro Martinez. 

Varane and Martinez have been a great duo to start the season alongside each other, creating a brick wall for United. 

Raphael Varane

The Frenchman has found his feet at United under Erik Ten Hag and if he can avoid injury, he will be a formidable force at the back. 

Varane joined United with a reputation of being one of the best centre backs in the world.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the French central defender has reflected on the start of the season so far. He said;

“I'm very happy, I'm having a lot of fun. Last season was irregular for me, at the start of the season we're getting good results and we're having fun playing, fighting together.”

“I also came to England to experience emotions like that and each match is a fight, a challenge. I like it. The fact of being able to continue, of having had a full pre-season, makes me feel good in the field."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

varane liverpool bangkok
Quotes

Raphael Varane Reflects On Manchester United Season So Far

By Alex Wallace
Jones
News

Phil Jones Has Played His Last Game For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
News

Harry Maguire 'Frustrated' With David De Gea For His Manchester United Form

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
News

The Poll For Player Of The Month Of September 2022 Is Out - Vote For Your Favourite

By Saul Escudero
Bruno Fernandes
Media

Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Marking And Moaning The Referees Every Game

By Saul Escudero
Rashford
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Defender Says Marcus Rashford Must Start For England At World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain

By Alex Wallace
Antony's debut with Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Players You Should Use In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

By Alex Wallace