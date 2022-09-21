Raphael Varane Reflects On Manchester United Season So Far

Raphael Varane has reflected on his great start to the 22/23 campaign, being a part of a new look Manchester United defence.

Varane has a new defensive partner, having played alongside Harry Maguire for the majority of games last season.

However, the Frenchman has now formed a new central defensive partnership alongside United’s new central defender, Lisandro Martinez.

Varane and Martinez have been a great duo to start the season alongside each other, creating a brick wall for United.

The Frenchman has found his feet at United under Erik Ten Hag and if he can avoid injury, he will be a formidable force at the back.

Varane joined United with a reputation of being one of the best centre backs in the world.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the French central defender has reflected on the start of the season so far. He said;

“I'm very happy, I'm having a lot of fun. Last season was irregular for me, at the start of the season we're getting good results and we're having fun playing, fighting together.”

“I also came to England to experience emotions like that and each match is a fight, a challenge. I like it. The fact of being able to continue, of having had a full pre-season, makes me feel good in the field."

