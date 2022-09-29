Raphael Varane Says Manchester Derby Rivalry Is Very Important

Raphael Varane has been speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City. The Manchester Derby is one of the most anticipated games of the season.

The Manchester United defender has been talking about the rivalry in particular and how important it is to the fans.

Varane has recently played on international duty for France. United fans were hoping that the defender would return fit.

Varane has come back to United without any injuries to note at the moment. The French defender has been great for United so far this season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However this weekend, Varane and his central defensive partner Lisandro Martinez face a different challenge. Erling Haaland posses a huge threat for Manchester City.

Haaland has been in fine form for City and will be looking to cause problems for both Varane and Martinez.

However, Varane is still notably one of the best centre backs in the world. On his day, Varane is a brick wall that can be hard to break down.

Speaking ahead of the derby, Varane has said; “I think it especially comes from the fans. I think the rivalry is very important for them and we respect that. And we want to make them happy, so we want to fight and to win against teams like City or Liverpool."

