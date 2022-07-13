Skip to main content

Raphael Varane Says Manchester United Need To Improve Everything During Pre Season

Raphael Varane has been speaking to the media about Manchester United’s pre season so far as he reflects on how he’s feeling during his first pre season period with the Red Devils.

Varane joined United after the pre season period last summer, he was unveiled in front of a home crowd at Old Trafford ahead of the game against Leeds United last season. 

However the French defender will now have the full pre season period to adjust to life under new manager Erik Ten Hag alongside his United teammates ahead of the new campaign. 

Varane

Varane picked up a number of knocks last season and did spend some time out on the sidelines during his first season at the club.

However, the former FIFA World Cup winner played 45 minutes against Liverpool yesterday in which he looked sharp and in good condition.

Varane spoke to the media following the game on Tuesday and reflected on what happened last season, saying;

“We have to improve in everything. We have the ambition for this season. But, most important, we have to work with humility.”

Then, on pre season itself, Varane said “Personally, it is an opportunity for me to have a real pre-season and to get fit. The coming season will be really long with lots of matches. I’ll try to be ready.”

