Rene Meulensteen Gives Verdict On Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United Amid Links With Becoming His Assistant Manager
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has given his opinions on Erik Ten Hag moving to Manchester United, amid the rumours he may become his number two at the club.
United are in a battle for top four, which is far less than what most people expected going into the season, and Erik Ten hag will reportedly be the new manager of the club.
Meulensteen was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson between 2007 and 2013, and it has been rumoured (By ESPN) to be making a return soon.
He said, when asked on Sky Sports about whether or not the Dutchman can succeed at United: "Depends on the support, not from the playing point or philosophy"
"Yes he might have to tweak some things here and there because like I said the Premier League is different to the Eredivisie."
"But he needs support, he needs time and he needs to bring the right players in. Players with the right personality, the right characters."
He finished: "He needs winners and that is going to be the big thing. If he brings the right players in, he's got the right philosophy and he gets the time, then yes."
