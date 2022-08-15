Report: Brenfort Would Have Repeated Brighton & Hove Albion's Strategy Against Manchester United

According to a report, Brentford would have used the same strategy used by Brighton & Hove Albion against Manchester United.

The Red Devils never saw the light in their match against the Bees due to the Old Trafford side not being able to counter their rivals' strategy.

And this was due to Brentford noticing how effective Brighton & Hove Albion's strategy was to defeat Manchester United.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to a report from Sky Sports: Brentford mimicked Brighton's blueprint of playing long, winning second balls and targeting Lisandro Martinez.

Also aggressively pressing the Red Devils into discomfort had great success.

Brentford's coach Thomas Frank said, "We looked at what Brighton did well against them,"

"Normally, Brighton always build from the goalkeeper, but they went long every single time so, of course, we looked at that. We knew we had that weapon, so that's why we did it."

Went pointing out the Bees' strikers we can only think about how small is Lisandro Martinez to what Ivan Toney said,

"My qualities in the air is something we worked on," the striker added. "I'm obviously up against a smaller centre-back. It was a good game plan."

Then when addressing Manchester United's lack of confidence following the defeat against Brighton the Bees' defender Mee said,

"With the determination, pace and power we've got up front, pressing them, getting in their faces, they didn't enjoy it all. We made the most of it."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon