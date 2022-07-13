Skip to main content

Report: Dutch Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Speaks About His Come Back To Manchester United After His Everton Spell

According to claims, Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek has spoken about his come back to the Red Devils following his Everton spell.

Just like all of the Red Devils, the Dutch Midfielder is very excited for coming back at the new era under the 52-year-old.

DONNY

Van De Beek has participated in 50 competitive matches for the Old Trafford side since being transfered from Ajax in September 2020.

But was sent on a loan the last season in January for the remainder half of the campaign at Everton, the 25-year-old instantly became part of the starting eleven at Goodison Park.

Unfortunately short after, the Midfielder suffered a long injury time, which prevented him from performing at the Toffees. Despite this the Dutchman believes it was a good experience for the future.

Donny said during an interview in Bangkok: "Manchester United is a massive club with a lot of fans and, to wear the shirt, it’s always a special feeling. For me as well, I’m really happy to be back."

"For my experience, I think (the Everton loan) was good,” he added, “Obviously, I was a little bit unlucky with my injuries."

Donny Van De Beek

“I missed a lot of games but to have that experience… it was not an easy season for the team, because we played to avoid relegation, which is not what you want for a club like Everton, but, overall, it was a good experience to be there.”

Author Verdict:

The come back of Donny Van De Beek will prove to everyone if the Midfielder still has it under Erik Ten Hag as he is the only manager that could get the most out of the 25-year-old.

DONNY
