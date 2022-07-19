Report: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why This Manchester United Team Will Play Different From Ajax And How He Will Succeed In The Premier League

According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his ability to succeed and why the Red Devils will play different from Ajax.

The arrival of the Dutch manager is a step up in his career as he will have the opportunity to coach a huge club and also be in the English Premier League.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Many people have questioned if the 52-year-old has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League, as Dutch football is considered inferior in many aspects.

The particular club that he chose to join is probably the biggest challenge he is ever going to take in his managing career, Manchester United has seen many depart.

Some of them are David Moyes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Louis Van Gaal who ultimately failed in their objectives.

The Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho certainly stands out from the rest as the coach won the Europa League being a partial success only. Not even close to Sir Alex.

According to a report from Sport Bible: Erik Ten Hag was asked about how he can succeed where others have failed, and the Dutchman backed his ability with a good statement.

“I must say, I have a strong belief,” the Dutchman detailed. “This is a big challenge, but until now everywhere I’ve been I’ve got the maximum out of my teams."

“This is the project that is the most difficult, I realise that but I am here, so I am convinced that I can do it.”

“The first target is to win every game, that has to be our approach, that belongs to Man United."

“It is a pleasure, that’s why I took it, I know it’s not an easy job but that gives me some joy and energy, that together with all the people around, to make a unified co-operation. That has to be the platform for success.”

When asked about his play style he said: “We want to play proactive, attacking football where it’s possible. We want to play good, but if we don’t play good we still have to win.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Many have thought that Manchester United would play just like his Ajax team where the 52-year-old immediately responded:

“Our team will be different (to Ajax’s) because it is different players, a different type of football, that is clear.

“Finally, it is about the players you have because I cannot change the identification (characteristics) of a player.”

Then he was asked about his new rules and what he wants from the players on the pitch:

“The players have responded well to the demands we have, I have. I set some standards, we introduce how we play, and I’m satisfied with that.”

“This is why we started them (the players) quite early — fitness. But also I wanted to bring in a certain way of playing, it won’t be done when we finish pre-season, but when we finish pre-season we have to get results.”

Author Verdict:

The club has stepped up their game thanks to the new manager, everyone is thrilled to see what is going to happen when the season starts. Expectations are high with Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon