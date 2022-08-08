Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford.

For the start of the Premier League season the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench

Everybody had the expectation of seeing Ronaldo being lined up in the starting eleven as the replacement for Anthony Martial that missed the game by injury.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite the rumours, Erik Ten Hag thought it was not the right decision to play 'CR7' as the Portuguese Striker did not get the training he needed to last a 90 minute game.

However, at the beginning of the second half the Dutchman was desperate for a goal as the Red Devils were losing the game 0-2.

Then at the minute 53' Fred left the field to give way for the number 7 to try to change the script of the game, unfortunately Brighton & Hove Albion never showed any weaknesses.

Instead, their substitutions only improved the Seagulls' playstyle even more than Manchester United's.

According to claims from Sky Sports: The former Manchester United player Roy Keane did not take long to react to the game and in particular to the 37-year-old.

Keane made fun of Cristiano Ronaldo making reference to the last weekend when the Portuguese Striker left the Stadium before the final whistle in the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano.

He said: "Yeah well I'm glad he [Cristiano Ronaldo] didn't leave early," Keane joked, "but he's obviously a good option."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon