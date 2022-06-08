Report: Journalist Advises Manchester United On How To Proceed With Young Star Midfielder James Garner

According to recent claims, Manchester United is expecting Midfielder James Garner to be part of the travelling team for the next month's pre-season tour.

The new manager Erik Ten Hag is very interested in watching the young player in action this upcoming month.

The 21-year-old spent the last season as a loanee for Nottingham Forest making a great participation for the team in the Championship play-offs.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Last month, Garner helped the Tricky Trees side win against Huddersfield Town to earn promotion for the next season's Premier League.

As consequence, the England U-21 International has brought the attention of several Premier League sides.

Clubs of the likes of Leicester City, Everton, Leeds United, Southampton and of course Nottingham Forest.

With the last one being the closest to sign the player in case Garner were to be sold, facing the upcoming Premier League season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

On the other side, there are the Midfielder's aspirations. James Garner is keen on a first-team spot at Manchester United, hoping to get his chance under Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager will have to evaluate the player and decide what's best for the Red Devils.

According to The Telegraph Journalist James Ducker (via The United Stand): The Old Trafford side needs a plan for the Midfielder's progress and has suggested the club to either give him regular game time or send him back out on loan.

The Journalist spoke in an interview for MUTV, Ducker said:

“I believe he will go on tour. I think Erik ten Hag wants to have a good look at him, understandably.

“Garner played 49 games across all competitions last season and what they don’t want – he’s 21 – is next season he sits on the bench and doesn’t play. He plays what, three games over the course of 10 months? That does the club no benefit and it certainly doesn’t do James Garner any good.

“If he comes back and he plays 25 games for United next season, great, but I think that’s got to be the primary target. Anything less than 10 games next season is an absolute waste of time.

“He’s an exciting player. He’s got a bit of everything. (He) circulates the ball really well, his set-piece delivery is superb, but he seems to have a bit of steel to him as well, mentally.”

Manchester United's pre-season starts on July 12th, first, the Red Devils will face Liverpool in Bangkok, then, for the next matches on the schedule, they will face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon