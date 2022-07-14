Report: Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland Spoke About His Conversations With Former Manchester United Manager Ole Solskjaer

According to reports, Manchester City's Striker Erling Haaland shared to the media his conversations with former Manchester United manager Ole Solskjaer after joining the bitter rivals.

After two years of Manchester United having failed to sign the Norwegian, the forward ended up joining the Citizens.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Solskjaer knows Erling Haaland very well from the past and messaged him right after the 21-year-old made the move to his new club.

The former United manager sent him a text message where he wished him well on 'the wrong side' of Manchester.

The talented Striker completed his transfer to Manchester City for a 60 million euros fee, where the Leeds born will continue trying to grow his career exponentially.

The young Striker started his professional career at Norwegian side Molde at age 16 where him and Solskjaer had a great relationship.

The former Manchester United player always kept in touch with Haaland throughout his football path and almost brought him to the Red Devils in 2019.

According to an interview with MEN: These are Haaland words on the chat with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his move to City:

"When I signed with City he congratulated me and wrote to me 'Good luck on going to the wrong side of Manchester'. We talk sometimes. As you know, he had a huge impact on my career when I was at Molde. He's a good guy,"

"Three years ago City didn't want me because they had [Sergio] Aguero up front so then there was no choice about coming to Man City."

"Basically, my feeling was I felt more going to the other place than coming here to England. I could have come here a lot of times in my career but I felt the other place and I think it was a really good choice.

"I have made perfect choices ever since I went to Molde, then Salzburg and Dortmund. I'm not complaining about that."

Author Verdict:

There is no doubt Erling Haaland could become the greatest striker ever seen on record as he is still very young and talented.

Manchester United might be regreting now their inability to have signed him when they could.

