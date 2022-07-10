Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof On The Arrival Of Argentinian Lisandro Martinez As Direct Competition

According to reports, Manchester United Centre-back Victor Lindelof has spoken about the potential signing of Lisandro Martinez as direct competition.

Certainly the last season was not the best one for the defensive line of the Red Devils with an erratic Harry Maguire and a Raphael Varane that got a long injury time.

These circumstances derived in an obscene amount of goals conceded by the Old Trafford side.

In fact since the beginning of the Premier League Manchester United have never conceded that many goals in a single campaign.

Currently Manchester United is negotiating the transfer of Argentinian Centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, which means a direct challenge for Lindelof starting position.

According to Journalist Chris Wheeler from Newspaper Daily Mail: Victor Lindelof is willing to fight for his place at Manchester United after the club made an improved offer for Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez.

These are Lindelof words regarding the potential arrival of the Argentinian:

"I’m not a nervous person, I’m quite calm. I know what I can do on the pitch, I’ve been working very hard and that’s all I can focus on really.

‘I’m always confident. At every club like this there should be competition for places, that’s a very good thing. You need it to perform and to compete for trophies. This is my sixth year, I’ve made almost 200 appearances now, I want to do many more and I want to help the team on the pitch.

‘I’ve been playing quite a lot of games. Even if I have a bad day, I think I can perform at a high level and I think my teammates can trust me as well on the pitch."

Autho Verdict:

Hopefully the arrival of Lisandro Martinez will bring out the best out of Victor Lindelof which will benefit Manchester United's defensive line.

