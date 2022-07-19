Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Speaks About His Conversation With Sir Alex Ferguson And His Way Of Doing Things

According to recent claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has taken a break from training in Melbourne to sit down with Journalists to answer some questions.

The Dutchman confessed that the Red Devils started their pre-season earlier due to a lack of fitness but at this moment it has been improving.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In addition, the style of play is a specific one being another reason for starting earlier, however, the 52-year-old said it won't be done by the end of pre-season, but rather when it is over he will get results.

According to an interview from ESPN Erik Ten Hag was asked about what kind of manager he is in the dressing room, and if he throws teacups when angry, to what he said:

"No, but it is a tool that a coach has. Most of the time it will go into normal behaviour way. Sometimes you have to use all the set of tools you have."

Then they asked him - Sir Alex Ferguson had the hairdryer, what is your version? Ten Hag added:

"I don't need the hairdryer!"

Later the former Ajax manager was asked - Have you spoken to Sir Alex since you've been at the club?

Yes, I had contact with him. But what we spoke about is private.

How much of a boost was it?

"It is always fantastic to talk with Sir Alex about life, but especially about football."

