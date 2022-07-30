Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Will Line Up Cristiano Ronaldo For Tomorrow's Game Against Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad for tomorrow's game against Rayo Vallecano.

Following a long summer for Manchester United regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's intentions about leaving the club due to several reasons.

When the last season came to an end there were rumours that said CR7 might have played his last game with the Red Devils.

Short after, the Portuguese forward addressed this by expressing how excited he was to play with the Old Trafford side the following campaign under Erik Ten Hag.

However, the number 7 suddenly did not show up for the pre-season start, it was claimed that he would come the next week, but again he did not.

The justification from the 37-year-old was that he had family issues to solve, then Manchester United accepted this explanation.

As a consequence, the legend Striker missed the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, leaving the Red Devils with no clue about his return to Carrington.

This is when his agent Jorge Mendes informed the Old Trafford side about his desire to leave this summer due to a lack of ambition from the club in the transfer market.

According to recent reports from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Manchester United today.

The Striker will be back with the squad tomorrow for Rayo Vallecano friendly game.

Also, Erik Ten Hag has said: “Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Rayo Vallecano. Yes, he will be in the squad tomorrow. We’ll see how long he can play”

