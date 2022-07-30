Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Will Line Up Cristiano Ronaldo For Tomorrow's Game Against Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad for tomorrow's game against Rayo Vallecano.

Following a long summer for Manchester United regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's intentions about leaving the club due to several reasons.

When the last season came to an end there were rumours that said CR7 might have played his last game with the Red Devils.

Short after, the Portuguese forward addressed this by expressing how excited he was to play with the Old Trafford side the following campaign under Erik Ten Hag.

However, the number 7 suddenly did not show up for the pre-season start, it was claimed that he would come the next week, but again he did not.

The justification from the 37-year-old was that he had family issues to solve, then Manchester United accepted this explanation.

As a consequence, the legend Striker missed the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, leaving the Red Devils with no clue about his return to Carrington.

This is when his agent Jorge Mendes informed the Old Trafford side about his desire to leave this summer due to a lack of ambition from the club in the transfer market.

According to recent reports from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Manchester United today.

The Striker will be back with the squad tomorrow for Rayo Vallecano friendly game.

Also, Erik Ten Hag has said: “Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Rayo Vallecano. Yes, he will be in the squad tomorrow. We’ll see how long he can play”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Will Line Up Cristiano Ronaldo For Tomorrow's Game Against Rayo Vallecano

By Saul Escudero34 seconds ago
Sesko
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Why Manchester United Haven't Bid For RB Salzburg Star Benjamin Sesko

By Rhys James23 minutes ago
Manchester United Arrives At Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Oslo, Norway

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms What Game He Will Play In For Manchester United This Weekend

By Rhys James23 hours ago
Mitchell
Quotes

AS Monaco Director Paul Mitchell Says Ralf Rangnick Needed More Time At Manchester United

By Rhys JamesJul 29, 2022 1:42 PM EDT
Sir Alex Ferguson
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Starts New Role at Manchester United

By Seth DooleyJul 29, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
ten hag bangkok
Articles

Steve McClaren Brakes The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Work Alongside Him And Mitchell Van Der Gaag At Manchester United

By Saul EscuderoJul 29, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Manchester United U 18 FA Youth Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set To Bring An Additional Centre-Forward Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Future At Old Trafford

By Saul EscuderoJul 29, 2022 11:39 AM EDT