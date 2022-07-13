Report: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Shares His Thoughts On Erik Ten Hag And His Staff

According to recent claims, Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek shared his thoughts on Erik Ten Hag and his staff.

The Dutch International gave an interview in Bangkok about his come back to the Red Devils and hopes for the future at Old Trafford.

The last season was not the best one for the 25-year-old. The Midfielder could not show even a slight part of his potential demonstrated at Ajax, being the reason for Manchester United to sign him.

The disappointment came from both the player and the club, deciding that a loan was the best option for the Midfielder to gain more minutes in the pitch.

Donny played half of the season at Goodison Park with Everton, where he did not take long to establish into the starting eleven thanks to his great playstyle.

Later on, the Nijkerkerveen born suffered a long injury time reducing his participations on what was left of the campaign.

Van de Beek was part of the team that travelled for the pre-season Tour 2022 and is very keen to have an outstanding presence, looking to establish himself in Erik Ten Hag’s plans this upcoming season.

When asked about his ambitions for the 2022/2023 season he said: “I think making as many minutes personally, as I can.

“I think we need to improve as a team. If you’re looking at last season, we have a lot of things to improve and, if we work on that now, then we’ll see where we end up. We will fight for everything.”

When asked about Erik Ten Hag: "I worked three years with him altogether, so now it's a few years ago but I see a lot of things we did in Ajax as well, like training stuff. So, yeah, I know a lot already"

