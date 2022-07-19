Report: Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Was Interviewed Post Match And Shared His Thoughts On Manchester United

Following the victory against Crystal Palace in Melbourne making it the third win for Manchester United in the pre-season, the Dutch Midfielder has spoken to the media.

Since the 25-year-old was transferred to Manchester United from Ajax the expectations about him were high.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However, the young Midfielder struggled to make it into the starting eleven due to his playstyle not being the right fit in that back-then Old Trafford side squad.

The former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not like very much the former Ajax player being the reason for him putting Van De Beek to watch most of the games on the bench.

The Nijkerkerveen born grew up in frustration at the Theatre of Dreams as he wanted more play time, with both parties deciding to send the Midfielder on a loan spell.

The Goodison Park side wanted the Netherlands International services as they were at risk of getting relegated and certainly, the Dutchman was of great help at the final games.

After his loan spell at Everton, Donny Van De Beek came back to rejoin the Red Devils in his second attempt to prove himself under the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Today, right after the end of the game against Crystal Palace Van De Beek held a short interview with Sky Sports.

The Midfielder was asked about his relationship with Erik Ten Hag, he said:

"If I don't play good I won't play, like everyone, you have to play good to play for this manager"

When asked about the Red Devils' fans always supporting him he added:

"They know that I will always give everything, I hope one day I will give them something back."

Author Verdict:

The Dutchman is skilled under Erik Ten Hag's playstyle and knows what the 52-year-old wants, it is just a matter of time to see the Midfielder shine again.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon