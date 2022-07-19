Report: Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Was Interviewed Post Match And Shared His Thoughts On Manchester United

Skip to main content

Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Was Interviewed Post Match And Shared His Thoughts On Manchester United

Following the victory against Crystal Palace in Melbourne making it the third win for Manchester United in the pre-season, the Dutch Midfielder has spoken to the media.

Since the 25-year-old was transferred to Manchester United from Ajax the expectations about him were high. 

Donny Van De Beek

However, the young Midfielder struggled to make it into the starting eleven due to his playstyle not being the right fit in that back-then Old Trafford side squad.

The former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not like very much the former Ajax player being the reason for him putting Van De Beek to watch most of the games on the bench. 

The Nijkerkerveen born grew up in frustration at the Theatre of Dreams as he wanted more play time, with both parties deciding to send the Midfielder on a loan spell.

The Goodison Park side wanted the Netherlands International services as they were at risk of getting relegated and certainly, the Dutchman was of great help at the final games.

After his loan spell at Everton, Donny Van De Beek came back to rejoin the Red Devils in his second attempt to prove himself under the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Today, right after the end of the game against Crystal Palace Van De Beek held a short interview with Sky Sports.

The Midfielder was asked about his relationship with Erik Ten Hag, he said:

"If I don't play good I won't play, like everyone, you have to play good to play for this manager"

When asked about the Red Devils' fans always supporting him he added:

"They know that I will always give everything, I hope one day I will give them something back."

Author Verdict:

The Dutchman is skilled under Erik Ten Hag's playstyle and knows what the 52-year-old wants, it is just a matter of time to see the Midfielder shine again.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

DONNY
Quotes

Report: Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Was Interviewed Post Match And Shared His Thoughts On Manchester United

By Saul Escudero18 minutes ago
laird
Transfers

Manchester United Full Back Linked With A Move to The Eredivisie

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Atletico Madrid Pull Away From Links Regarding A Move For Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why This Manchester United Team Will Play Different From Ajax And How He Will Succeed In The Premier League

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
manchester united crystal palace melbourne
Match Day

Match Report: Martial On The Scoresheet As Manchester United March Past Crystal Palace

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Applauds New Look Manchester United Attack

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Donny Van De Beek Speaks Out On Harry Maguire Being Booed Against Crystal Palace

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Reason Of Raphael Varane's Absence Against Crystal Palace Explained

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago